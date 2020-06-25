JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s 9th Largest Position

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 46,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.1% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.34.

Shares of JPM traded up $3.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.86. 20,205,840 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,923,818. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $298.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $76.91 and a 12-month high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by ($1.92). The company had revenue of $28.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

