Keweenaw Land Association (OTCMKTS:KEWL) Shares Up 1.5%

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

Shares of Keweenaw Land Association Ltd (OTCMKTS:KEWL) shot up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $61.19 and last traded at $61.00, 460 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 34% from the average session volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.10.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.84.

Keweenaw Land Association Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KEWL)

Keweenaw Land Association, Limited operates as a land and timber management company in the United States. The company offers veneer logs and sawlogs used in the milling of high grade hardwood veneer paneling, furniture, flooring, and lumber; and boltwood logs for pallet materials, as well as hardwood and softwood pulpwood logs.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Keweenaw Land Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keweenaw Land Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit