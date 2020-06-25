L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Shares Bought by Core Alternative Capital

Core Alternative Capital raised its position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 125.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,606 shares during the period. L3Harris makes up 1.8% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $5,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,224,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,600 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 3.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,098,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,625,000 after buying an additional 224,562 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,040,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,824,000 after buying an additional 80,741 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,805,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,806,000 after buying an additional 210,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,728,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,455,000 after buying an additional 168,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LHX traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $167.42. 91,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,734,487. The firm has a market cap of $35.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $197.95. L3Harris has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 167.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. L3Harris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.73%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 1,500 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $309,255.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lewis Kramer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,170,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of L3Harris in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $219.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.40.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

