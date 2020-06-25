Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 701,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,355 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 2.3% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Linde worth $121,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded up $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $206.34. The company had a trading volume of 37,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,193,551. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $146.71 and a 12-month high of $227.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.67, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s payout ratio is 52.45%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LIN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America upgraded Linde from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

