Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,638 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the quarter. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 138.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,234,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,196,584 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $69,901,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9,466.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,175,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,737 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,903,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,179,000.

Shares of IGSB stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,034. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.21 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.53.

