Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Decreases Holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,579,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,282,055,000 after acquiring an additional 724,700 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,684,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,996,454,000 after acquiring an additional 403,703 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,413,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,246,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,105 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,469,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,137,386,000 after purchasing an additional 36,996 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,167,002 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $984,066,000 after purchasing an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.00. 115,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,804,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.34. Duke Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $62.13 and a 52-week high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.67 and its 200-day moving average is $88.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.70%.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,500 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total transaction of $126,165.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,191 shares in the company, valued at $436,615.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,284 shares of company stock worth $272,098 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DUK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.43.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

