Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Sells 65 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 69.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,090,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 194 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 6.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 99.0% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. 64.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,504.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at $10,820,248.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock traded up $7.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2,741.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,906,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,086. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,783.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,363.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,486.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,100.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,200.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,617.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

