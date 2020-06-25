Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. Trims Stake in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 72.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,145,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,891,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.74 and a 200-day moving average of $86.67. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $99.35.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Societe Generale cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.13.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.