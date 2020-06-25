Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Telemus Capital LLC

Telemus Capital LLC lessened its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 2,844 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,515 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 347,312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after purchasing an additional 89,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 301,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $102,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Vertical Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $439.31.

LMT traded down $1.34 during trading on Thursday, hitting $358.48. 899,531 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.32. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. The firm had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.99 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

