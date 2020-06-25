Loki (LOKI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $15,880.00

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 25th. Loki has a market capitalization of $16.83 million and approximately $15,880.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00003738 BTC on popular exchanges including TradeOgre and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Loki has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9,267.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.69 or 0.02521508 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.72 or 0.02511045 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00460826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00012891 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.78 or 0.00698987 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00066479 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.09 or 0.00605267 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00016047 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Loki

Loki is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 48,569,334 coins. Loki’s official message board is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official website for Loki is loki.network

Loki Coin Trading

Loki can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: TradeOgre and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

