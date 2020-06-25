Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) Sets New 52-Week Low at $148.40

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NASDAQ:MSGS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $148.40 and last traded at $148.75, with a volume of 5238 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.26.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSGS shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.80.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.35.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NASDAQ:MSGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.41 million. The company’s revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSGS. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its collection of assets include the New York Knicks (NBA) and the New York Rangers (NHL); two development league teams, including the Westchester Knicks (NBAGL) and the Hartford Wolf Pack (AHL); and esports teams. The company also owns two professional sports team performance centers, including the MSG training center in Greenburgh, New York and the CLG performance center in Los Angeles, California.

