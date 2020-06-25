Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by Braun Stacey Associates Inc.

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 231,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,357 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 1.4% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $17,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $474,000. Blackhill Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc. now owns 255,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.36. 269,737 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,792,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $194.66 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.26. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 47.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRK shares. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.15.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

