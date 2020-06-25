Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Sells 5,150,682 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC decreased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,460,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,150,682 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned 2.20% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $269,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. PagnatoKarp Partners LLC now owns 31,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,875,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 20,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $72.19. 891,005 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,969,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.68. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $81.04.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

