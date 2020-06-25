Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC Sells 5,461,352 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 48.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,905,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,461,352 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 9.5% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF worth $761,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 109.3% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.33 on Thursday, reaching $154.15. The stock had a trading volume of 286,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,377. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.