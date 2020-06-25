Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 71.5% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.82. 379,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,075,180. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.13. Mondelez International Inc has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub raised Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.19.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

