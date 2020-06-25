New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 154.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,049 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNP. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 90.5% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1776 Wealth LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 23.0% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $166.50. 2,400,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,727,640. The stock has a market cap of $111.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.16 and a 200-day moving average of $165.24. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 27.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

A number of research firms have commented on UNP. Benchmark boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $154.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

