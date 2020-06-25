New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 1,331 Shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% during the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its position in Medtronic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 2,507 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. NS Partners Ltd raised its position in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 201,974 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,914,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in Medtronic by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 3,387 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 3,656 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. 81.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MDT remained flat at $$88.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 4,493,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,706,748. Medtronic PLC has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.54. The stock has a market cap of $118.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

