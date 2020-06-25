New England Research & Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,875 Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 206 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $3.80 on Thursday, hitting $229.01. The stock had a trading volume of 119,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,924. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $244.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.21. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.12, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $245.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $234.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

