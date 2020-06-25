New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,967 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2,462.5% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.42 on Thursday, hitting $181.87. 131,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,043,568. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $185.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.76 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $209.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.82.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

