New England Research & Management Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 66.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,350 shares during the quarter. Tyson Foods accounts for about 1.2% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,381,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,058,000 after buying an additional 217,299 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,161,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,428,000 after buying an additional 387,483 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,230,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,353,000 after buying an additional 436,609 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,271,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,823,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,391,000 after buying an additional 154,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.23% of the company’s stock.

TSN traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $59.69. The company had a trading volume of 65,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,995,353. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $21.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.65. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $94.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $61.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.26.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.27). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $98.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Argus cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.92.

In other news, EVP Scott Rouse sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $34,872.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; and raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products.

