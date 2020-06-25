New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 3,975 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New England Research & Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 108.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Watchman Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,002,000. Bluefin Trading LLC lifted its stake in Paypal by 182.8% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 45,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 29,248 shares during the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 324,978 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Paypal by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 340,068 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,785,000 after purchasing an additional 10,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Paypal by 66.4% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $142.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Paypal from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Paypal from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Paypal presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.74.

PYPL stock traded up $3.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $171.80. 4,904,250 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,592,474. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $175.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.18.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.67, for a total value of $3,891,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 546,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,011,854.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,562,250 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

