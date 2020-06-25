New England Research & Management Inc. Purchases 475 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 28.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,125 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 104.3% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $353.50.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $33,044,350. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $3.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $351.44. 724,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,466,927. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $343.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.26. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $358.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

