New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brooktree Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Vertical Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.13.

Shares of EMR traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.09. The stock had a trading volume of 90,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,349. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $37.75 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 12.04%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.20%.

In related news, COO Steven J. Pelch sold 5,061 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total transaction of $341,668.11. Also, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $42,779.49. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,851,972.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

