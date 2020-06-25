New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 4,685 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 2.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 88,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.07. 1,350,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.43. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $69.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INTC. Vertical Group began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp upgraded Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Intel in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.44.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.