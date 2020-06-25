New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,966 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $3,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BDX. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in Becton Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth about $7,588,711,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,490,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,640,166,000 after acquiring an additional 39,890 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 225.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,473,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,946,892,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,901,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,355,965,000 after buying an additional 55,633 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,086,572 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $938,970,000 after buying an additional 885,564 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 1,049 shares of Becton Dickinson and stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total value of $255,116.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $278.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Shares of BDX traded down $5.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $232.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,198,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,044,924. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $197.75 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $63.13 billion, a PE ratio of 70.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 6.10% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.05%.

About Becton Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.