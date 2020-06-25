New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,378 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 958.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 127 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $277.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.00.

In related news, SVP Kerry J. Mclean sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.09, for a total value of $5,167,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,717,618.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $98,100.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,042. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $1.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $287.36. 47,969 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,813. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $285.63 and its 200 day moving average is $270.67. The stock has a market cap of $74.68 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.68 and a 12 month high of $306.89.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The software maker reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.60 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.