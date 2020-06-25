New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 9,750 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 54.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

In other news, CEO Carol B. Tome acquired 10,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.33 per share, with a total value of $1,003,233.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 13,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,865.88. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UPS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $110.21. 1,834,330 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,576,719. The company has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.85.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $18.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 53.65%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on UPS shares. CSFB dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered shares of United Parcel Service from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $119.00 to $101.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.19.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

See Also: What is Call Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.