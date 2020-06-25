New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.1% in the first quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Linde by 4.3% in the first quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 175,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at $15,709,000. Bridges Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 643.3% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Linde during the first quarter worth about $2,472,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.48. 51,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,551. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $227.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $111.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.72.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.963 per share. This represents a $3.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.45%.

LIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Linde from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus upgraded Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Linde from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Linde from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.83.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

