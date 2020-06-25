New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 284,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Medtronic (NYSE:MDT)

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit