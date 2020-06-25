New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,287 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $7,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,648,853,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,017,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,287 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225,925 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $538,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 118.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,101,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $189,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,886 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.89. The stock had a trading volume of 284,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,706,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Medtronic PLC has a 12 month low of $72.13 and a 12 month high of $122.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.54.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.