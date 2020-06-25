New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $10.13 Million Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,193 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Walmart by 340.1% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 10,166 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. 29.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on Walmart from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

WMT traded down $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $119.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,702,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,952,290. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $340.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $122.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.40. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $102.00 and a one year high of $133.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.89, for a total value of $10,275,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,075,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,911,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $922,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,581,924 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.