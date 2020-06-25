New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $10.81 Million Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 509,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 120,100 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 208.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 1,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of America by 490.1% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $24.71. 46,180,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 86,555,688. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $214.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.27 and its 200-day moving average is $28.13. Bank of America Corp has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Bank of America from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.61.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

