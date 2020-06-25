New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $25.25 Million Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,350 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 34,050 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Facebook were worth $25,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,429,501,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Facebook by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,704,846 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,619,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,236,566 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 1,141.8% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,852,395 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $642,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,542,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Facebook during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $521,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $235.49. 14,630,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,356,458. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $245.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total transaction of $4,516,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,790.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,008.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,882 shares of company stock valued at $14,906,392. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $260.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.19.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.