New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.40 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $7,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 113.2% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $296.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $237.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.79.

In related news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,247,069.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,556 shares in the company, valued at $10,048,748.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 99,957 shares of company stock worth $23,170,769 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $3.70 on Thursday, reaching $237.97. The stock had a trading volume of 1,293,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,207. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.93.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.