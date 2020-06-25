New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $8.03 Million Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,786 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $8,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 166.7% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 200 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 81.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $2.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,573,391. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.42. The firm has a market cap of $170.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,039.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $195.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.77.

In other salesforce.com news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.77, for a total transaction of $643,639.62. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,089,764 shares in the company, valued at $149,047,022.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.15, for a total value of $2,792,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,083,800 shares in the company, valued at $5,600,099,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 526,959 shares of company stock valued at $90,504,052 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

