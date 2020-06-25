New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 18.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,765 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $7,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 8,162 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,825 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $92,239,000 after buying an additional 39,578 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after buying an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 235 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.95, for a total value of $1,203,800.00. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $1,848,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,495 shares of company stock worth $7,858,970 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $2.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $300.86. 1,538,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,161,737. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $133.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $304.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.56. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $261.67 and a 52-week high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 22.60%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.87.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

