New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 71,800 shares during the period. Intel comprises 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 311,391,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $16,852,495,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 142,522,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $8,529,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 4.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,885,174 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,884,421,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,177 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,966,694,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,788,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,207,470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,735 shares during the period. 65.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $167,547.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $0.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $58.22. The company had a trading volume of 15,005,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,961,920. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.43. The company has a market cap of $250.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Barclays raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp raised Intel from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $55.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

