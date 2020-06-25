New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $7,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 70.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 7.0% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly And Co alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley cut Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut their price target on Eli Lilly And Co to $156.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays began coverage on Eli Lilly And Co in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.83.

Shares of Eli Lilly And Co stock traded up $5.23 on Thursday, reaching $162.26. 2,448,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.13. The firm has a market cap of $150.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.24. Eli Lilly And Co has a 1-year low of $101.36 and a 1-year high of $167.43.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.01%.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total transaction of $29,213,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,441,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,780,842,613.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.94, for a total value of $2,769,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,459,919.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,164,427 shares of company stock valued at $175,530,418 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly And Co

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

Featured Story: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly And Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly And Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.