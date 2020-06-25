New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 13,650 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 18.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,650 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,871,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TXN. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Loop Capital lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $94.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $123.75. The company had a trading volume of 127,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,193,977. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $991,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

