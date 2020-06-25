New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 80,250 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 348,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 80,250 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 49.8% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 43.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at $272,492.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,362 shares of company stock valued at $2,622,691. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.23. 19,170,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,968,204. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.88 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $178.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

