New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 9,250 Shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 9,250 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,072,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,616,727 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $972,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,132 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 8,478.9% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,009,731 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,671,000 after acquiring an additional 997,961 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 3,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,020,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,898,000 after acquiring an additional 992,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,146,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $662,546,000 after acquiring an additional 676,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Accenture from $205.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $196.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.69.

In other news, CEO Gianfranco Casati sold 3,682 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $662,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,125 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $208,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,221 shares of company stock valued at $4,169,477. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded up $13.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $215.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,497,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,408. Accenture Plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $216.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $131.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.83.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The firm had revenue of $10.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

