Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,873 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,280 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $22,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nike by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,254,956 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $127,140,000 after purchasing an additional 195,237 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Nike by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Nike by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 10,702 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $774,000. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nike by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 27,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nike stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $100.40. 4,719,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,247,841. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.53. The company has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a PE ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.79.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NKE. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price target on Nike from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Nike in a research note on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nike from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.16.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

