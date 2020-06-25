North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Trading 8.3% Higher

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 20,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 62,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

