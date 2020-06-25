North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR) Trading 8.3% Higher

Posted by on Jun 25th, 2020

North Arrow Minerals Inc (CVE:NAR) shares traded up 8.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, 20,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 68% from the average session volume of 62,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.

About North Arrow Minerals (CVE:NAR)

North Arrow Minerals Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of diamond properties in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Naujaat, Mel, and Luxx projects located in Nunavut; the Pikoo project located in east central Saskatchewan; and the Loki and Lac de Gras projects located in Lac de Gras, Northwest Territories.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for North Arrow Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Arrow Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit