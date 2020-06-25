NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 2,082 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in T. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,850,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AT&T by 21.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,672,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $894,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,511,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares in the last quarter. 53.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.02.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 29,331,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AT&T news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

