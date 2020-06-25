NovaPoint Capital LLC Acquires 228 Shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. AXA grew its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 592.8% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 18,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,299,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 39,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,515 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 809,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $112,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 211,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,366,000 after acquiring an additional 48,975 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLR. Citigroup downgraded shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Shares of DLR stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $140.02. 1,707,405 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,641. The company has a market capitalization of $37.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a fifty-two week low of $105.00 and a fifty-two week high of $158.36.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.64). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.37%.

In other news, SVP Matt Mercier sold 1,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.74, for a total transaction of $218,702.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,606 shares in the company, valued at $232,452.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Power sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,073 shares of company stock worth $15,602,418 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

