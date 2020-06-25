NovaPoint Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NovaPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,865 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.5% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 97.9% in the first quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 10,043,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,746,000 after purchasing an additional 4,969,800 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,260.0% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,483,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,933,528 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,222,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,014,000 after purchasing an additional 116,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 697.9% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,963,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341,408 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $155.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,757,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,234,377. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.77. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

