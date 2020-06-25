NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 125 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $96.61. 246,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,891,806. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.85. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $99.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.74 and its 200-day moving average is $86.67.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $96.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AbbVie from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research raised AbbVie from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.13.

In other news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,652,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

