NovaPoint Capital LLC Buys 186 Shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Prologis from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Prologis from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Prologis from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Prologis from $105.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prologis from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.80.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $0.76 during trading on Thursday, hitting $90.56. 117,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,645,675. The company has a market cap of $65.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.73 and a 200 day moving average of $88.43. Prologis Inc has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $878.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $801.54 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 48.50%. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 6,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $615,342.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,024 shares in the company, valued at $3,915,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.38, for a total value of $129,052.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,188,789.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,863 shares of company stock worth $1,347,565 in the last quarter. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

