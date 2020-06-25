NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Camden Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $647,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 45,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. 64.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Chevron from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.55.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 381,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,763,553. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a P/E/G ratio of 67.73 and a beta of 1.30. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $127.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.97 and a 200 day moving average of $98.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.46 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

