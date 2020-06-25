NovaPoint Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NovaPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,023 shares during the period. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 15,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 12,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. 73.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.97. 4,448,559 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,372,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

USB has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.16.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

