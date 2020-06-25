NovaPoint Capital LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

NovaPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. AT&T accounts for 1.3% of NovaPoint Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. NovaPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 186.0% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. grace capital bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 53.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Cowen cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

T stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,331,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,531,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The business had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.